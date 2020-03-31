Bryant Public Schools updated its Facebook page on Monday to let parents and students know how it plans to continue education for the week.
The schools will continue to follow its alternative method of instruction plan for days 6-10 this week. PreK and elementary students, K-5, will use AMI packets. AMI packets are available on the school's website at https://bryantschools.org/ami.
Elementary parents who do not have access to an electronic copy may pick the packet up at their school from 3 to 4 p.m. today or 11am to noon and 3 to 4pm Tuesday. Parents should remain in the car; packets will be brought out. Parents may also request the packets be mailed by calling their school office.
PreK parents should call the office at 847-5650 if help is needed to access packets.
Secondary students, grades 6-12), will continue with their online learning through Google classroom.