The Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce will hold the Bryant Christmas Parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
"We believe in community and this is a way for the community to come together and celebrate together," said Chamber President and CEO Jason Brown.
This year's parade has several big changes. It has been moved from a night parade and been moved to start at Market Place Avenue in Bryant and end at Bryant Goodwill.
Brown said the Chamber wanted to make the parade safer and move it closer to local businesses where they can shop before or after the parade.
Many area businesses plan to be open and offer special sales or have treats available, such as hot cocoa.
"We didn't have a single business that wasn't excited about it," Brown said.
The Chamber plans to put out a flyer on Facebook and www.bryantchamber.com with all the special promotions businesses will be holding for the parade.
Brown encourages people to shop at the local businesses and eat lunch.
The theme for this year's parade is "A Hallmark Christmas."
"I think of old movies and a small town Christmas feel," Brown said when what the theme means to him. He added that the Chamber left it open for each float's interpretation.
The Chamber is still accepting entries through today. Brown said there are several floats and vehicles that have entered. Registration is $10. All rules, forms and parade map can be found on the Chamber website.
Parade participants will line up at 9 a.m. All participants must enter from Arkansas 5 and have the voucher they will be given when they sign up.
At the end of the parade, floats can drop children off in the Goodwill parking lot for their parents to pick up. The Chamber asks that any floats without children or whose children are with them on the float turn off on Harvest Drive to end.
Brown suggests participants park near Goodwill for the parade.
The sponsors for the parade are Geyer Springs First Baptist Church, Bryant Family Pharmacy and Centennial Bank.
The Chamber plans to have three judges for the best decorated entry. First place will get $100. Second will take home $75. Third will get $50.
There should be plenty of places for spectators to park and watch the parade.
Brown wants the community to check out the parade and shop at local businesses.
"It's going to be a great family fun event," he said.