This week Bryant officials will have a Planning Commission meeting Monday and a City Council workshop Tuesday to discuss a proposal to share jail costs and a PSAP Consolidation Option and Budgetary Impacts.
Both meetings will be at the Boswell Municipal Complex in the city hall courtroom, 210 SW 3rd St.
The Planning Commission starts at 6 p.m. Monday.
There will be a hearing for a conditional use permit for 3924 Commonwealth Dr. to be used as an AirBNB.
The Development Review Committee did not make a recommendation for or against approval of the permit.
The commission will also:
• consider a request from HE&L Subdivision to replatlot 14.
• consider a final plat for Lombard Heights Phase 1.
• consider final plat for Grace Village Phase 3.
• consider a preliminary plat for Creekside addition Phase 2 and an approval for modification from code on Master Transportation Plan for street and modification from code for waiver on sidewalk requirement.
• consider a sign permit for Walmart for Harrison French and Associates.
• consider a sign variance for Custom Advertising.
The Council Workshop will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
There are two items on the agenda.
The first is to discuss a county proposal to share jail costs. Mayor Allen Scott said area municipalities met with Saline County Judge Jeff Arey to discuss sharing costs because each sends inmates to the jail.
The second item is to consider plans for the Public Safety Answering Point Consolidation and how it will impact the city budget. Currently, Bryant has its own 911 Call Center and Benton and Saline County share a call center. Scott said when Benton and Saline County combined, Bryant did not feel it was the right time for them to join.
Now state legislation is requiring all counties under a certain size to have only one call center for the entire county. Saline County is under the threshold.
If Bryant chooses to continue to operate its own call center, it will lose $230,000 in 911 funds, which Scott said is one-third of the center's budget. The city subsidizes the other two-thirds. If they keep their own center, the city will have to determine how to cover those lost funds.
Meetings are open to the public. They can be streamed on the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.