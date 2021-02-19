Bryant Public Schools plans to hold registration for its Pre-K program and kindergarten in March.
Kindergarten registration will be online through www.bryantschool.org March 9,10 and 11.
To register, a child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1 to be eligible.
Documents requirements, which must be uploaded, include birth certificate, social security card, court orders of applicable custody, official up-to-date shot records, completed physical health assessment form and proof of residency.
The physical form can be found at http://5il.co/onnc. Proof of residency must include personal property assessment and either a current utility bill, current rent receipt, current lease agreement, dated contract for the purchase of a home or a date contract for the closing on construction of a new home.
If one of the listed proof of residency options is not available, a parent or guardian can contact Bryant Schools administration at 501-847-5600.
Pre-K registration will be March 16 and 17.
To qualify, a child must live in the district and be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1.
Applications are available online at bit.ly/prekapplication2021 or can be picked up at the dropbox in front of the Bryant Pre-K building located at 1215 Woodland Dr.
To register, a parent or guardian must provide a birth certificate for the child, social security card, official up-to-date shot records, well-child visit to include height, weight and general state of health, income documentation, completed application and proof of residency.
The income documentation can be 30 days of consecutive paycheck stubs for all parents in the home, income tax returns for the most recent filing with schedule C for self-employed only or a notarized statement of non-income.
The proof of residency is the same as for kindergarten.
Applications for Pre-K will not be accepted until March 16. The completed packets can be dropped off outside the Pre-K office. Applications can also be emailed to earlychildhood@bryantschools.org. The student’s name must be on all documents.
For more information on kindergarten, visit www.bryantschool.org. For more information on Pre-K, call 501-847-5650.