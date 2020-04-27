The Bryant City Council plans to resume holding regular meetings begging at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The council members will meet at Bishop Park, but in order to accommodate the governor's directives barring groups larger than 10, the meeting will be closed to the general public. The city plans to live stream the meeting. More details on the live stream will be announced closer to the meeting date.
Anyone who would like to make a public comment or has a question can email dpoindexter@cityofbryant.com.
City Attorney Josh Farmer will present a resolution to establish a meeting protocol for the city during times of national or statewide emergencies. The resolution said the mayor, city clerk and commission chair, if applicable, will be physically present for meetings. Council and commission members will be permitted to use electronic means to attend as long as those means are audible and recordable. The city plans to stream through a public website. The meetings will be recorded.
Charolotte Rue, human resources director, will present a discussion on compensatory time policy due to COVID-19. The policy would permit all full-time fire, police, dispatch, public works and animal control employees to accumulate compensatory time up to a maximum of 72 hours. It is meant to be in place until Dec. 31 to help alleviate budget and scheduling constraints.
Other agenda items include:
• Second reading on an ordinance to adopt provisions regarding vaping.
• Presentations on financial reports for February and March.
• Presentation on 2019 city reports to be published in the newspaper.
• Resolution for an amended budget.
• Listing a fire department vehicle for sale.
• Ordinance establishing a flood damage prevention program.
While the meeting will not be open for the public to attend, the public is encouraged to watch the live stream of the meeting and send in any questions.