Starting this past Thursday, Bryant School buses are delivering hot lunches to bus stops in the district with its Meals on (Bus) Wheels program.
"While we might not physically be in school, providing meals is one way we can help our students,” said Bryant Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters. “Thanks to the support of the Arkansas Food Bank, we can also help feed families.”
The meals will be available for anyone 18 years or younger, even if they are not a Bryant student. The school is working with the food bank, along with Healing Waters Ministry, to make food boxes available to families also.
"Many of our students depend on school meals," said BSD Director of Communications Devin Sherrill. "When school is out, students often go hungry. We're committed to helping those students — and families — by providing food when schools are closed."
Monday through Friday, 15 school buses loaded with meals will be traveling along their routes making stops. The exact schedule for stops can be found on the Bryant Public Schools Facebook page and www.bryantschools.org.
Grab-and-go meals will also still be available Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those meals can be picked up at Collegeville Elementary, Davis Elementary, Hill Farm Elementary, Hurricane Creek Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Salem Elementary, Bethel Middle School, Bryant High School and Alexander Community Center.
The district has served 5,512 grab-and-go meals since March 16 to area students and children.