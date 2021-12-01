featured
Bryant Water Department online payment portal is down
-
- Updated
The Bryant Water Department's online credit card payment portal is currently down.
The city is working with the host company to have this corrected as soon as possible.
Residents may still make credit card, cash or check payments in person at the water billing office.
The city apologizes for this inconvenience.
