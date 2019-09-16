Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs will host Fall Fest Bingo starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 27, at the Center at Bishop Park.
This is the third Bingo the organization has put on. Director of Development Karissa McDonald praised the previous two events' success, which included more than 500 players taking part in each.
"We were able to raise money that has been very important within our program," McDonald said.
The Boys & Girls Clubs is a place where local children go after school and during the summer.
"We are here for kids to meet them when and where the need is most," she said, adding children are most vulnerable in the hours after school.
The Clubs provide a safe place for children where they are instructed and supervised, she said. McDonald believes the programs offered at the Clubs make a difference and shape members' lives, such as help with homework, STEM programs and art.
"They are learning and they don't even realize it," she said.
Volunteers and staff at the Clubs serve as both mentors and role models for the members.
Bingo will feature 20 total games. Games 1 through 16 will have various cash prizes and cards come with the cost of admission. Extra tickets for those are $1 each. Games 17 through 20 are bonus games with high-dollar cash prizes. Those cards are $2 each.
Bingo is presented by Entergy. Additional sponsors are Farmer's Bank & Trust, Mathnasium, Paxton's Pizza and Reliance Bank.
McDonald said the Clubs are accepting additional sponsors. Anyone interested can reach her at 501-653-5437.
Along with Bingo, there will be concessions and a cash bar, put on by Bodiddles Wine & Spirits.
Childcare will be available at no cost, though donations will be accepted, for children age 3 and older. Clubs staff will take care of children in the Club location attached to the Center. There will be movies and games. While snacks will not be provided, concessions will be available for purchase.
During Bingo, there will be a 50/50 raffle, which will be given out after game 16. Tickets will be $2 each, three for $5, eight for $10 or 20 for $20. They can also be purchased in advance.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. They can be purchased at the Clubs front desk between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"I think it is a great activity for anyone to do on a Friday night in Saline County," McDonald said. "Get out of the house, have fun, maybe win some money all for a good cause."
Due to state law, all players must be 18 or older to attend.