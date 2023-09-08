Bryant youth places at Junior Olympics

Eight-year-old track sensation Nathaniel Stewart, a third-grader from Salem Elementary School, returned home from this year's Junior Olympics with three new medals from track and field events.
The 2023 Junior Olympics were held at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, July 31 to Aug. 5. This was Nathaniel’s second year to compete in the competition, after he placed around the top 20 the year before.
Nathaniel’s sister, Natalia, is in Kindergarten and just competed in her first peewee race.
Nathaniel's achievements in this year's Junior Olympics include placing in three track and field events, stepping it up with each race. In the 100-meter race, he secured a 4th place finish. In the 200-meter race he climbed to 3rd, and in the highly competitive 400-meter race he reached 2nd, narrowly missing the top spot.
Nathaniel is the son of Michael and Trisha Stewart of Benton.
"Dad said if you wanna be it, you gotta be it," said Nathaniel.
Nathaniel consistently pushes himself to set new personal records at every meet. Nathaniel’s parents also encourage him to cultivate his gift, while remembering to enjoy the experience.
The journey to the Junior Olympics is no easy feat. Young athletes to qualify through district-level competitions. Nathaniel’s district covers Arkansas, with parts of Louisiana and Missouri.
He emerged as one of the top 16 young athletes to advance to the Regional level. Out of the 24 regions nationwide, Nathaniel's performance in the regionals secured him a spot among the top six competitors, earning him a place in the nationwide competition.
Competition at the Junior Olympics was tougher this year, including tied records in the 100-meter race and a record-breaking performance in the 400-meter race. Despite these challenges, Nathaniel's dedication enabled him to place in the finals of all three events he participated in.
Nathaniel's enthusiasm for track and field is matched only by his diverse range of interests, which include soccer and ninja competitions, a sport combining gymnastics and running that is one of the fastest growing sports in the world.
“My goal in the 400 was to get to a 1:05, and I got to a 1:04,” he said, highlighting his impressive time in the 400-meter race. However, Nathaniel now intends to focus on his schoolwork, particularly in his favorite subject, math, where he has shown an early aptitude for numbers.
“You were always counting cookies or something when you were little,” said Nathaniel’s mother after he humbly denied a natural ability.
At this point in his life, Nathaniel is using those math skills with his stopwatch, always trying achieve a personal record.
As for his future plans, Nathaniel intends to continue pursuing his interests, especially soccer, where he currently favors defense, despite his coach’s desire to keep him as a midfielder.
"I just love getting to punt the ball,” he said.