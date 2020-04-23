A Benton man has been arrested in relation to an aggravated robbery at the Bullock's Superstop, located at 15536 Interstate 30.
According to the Benton Police Department, Paul Michael Lovell, 20, turned himself in Tuesday after detectives with the BNPD Criminal Investigations Division obtained and executed search warrants related to the case.
Lovell allegedly entered the store at approximately 2:30 a.m. April 16, and tried to buy alcohol and cigarettes. After the clerk asked for his identification, the suspect showed the clerk a gun in his waist band and fled the store without paying for the items.
BNPD gathered video footage of the incident and asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Numerous tips were received which led to Lovell’s arrest.
“BNPD wishes to thank the public for their help with this investigation,” said Sgt. Dustin Hamm. “The tips were an invaluable tool that helped solidify the evidence and leads and, ultimately, led to the arrest of Mr. Lovell.”
Lovell has been charged with class Y felony aggravated robbery, class B felony use of another person’s property to facilitate certain crimes and class A misdemeanor theft of property.
Anyone with details regarding this case or any other BNPD investigation is always encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via official BNPD app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.
Lovell remains in custody at the Saline County Detention Center.