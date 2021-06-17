The Osage performance and event center in Benton will host “Beach Blanket Bunco” on June 21 to raise funds for the Churches Joint Council On Human Needs food pantry.
From 6:30 to 8:30 on Monday at 1110 Ferguson Drive in Benton, the event will feature Bunco, giveaways and catering by Moe’s Southwest Grill. Doors will open at 6 p.m..
“It’s been a hard year for our food pantries,” said Fran Nichols, one of the owners of the family-run event center, The Osage. “With COVID, people have not been able to get out and give, purchase items and donate. I think this is a good opportunity and a wonderful time for people to come and have a good time, enjoy themselves and get some food to CJCOHN.”
The cost for the event is $20 per person. Event goers are also encouraged to bring jars of peanut butter for the food pantry. For every jar of peanut butter donated, event goers will receive an extra ticket for the grand prize giveaway of a specially curated box from Downtown Benton’s own Retro Rose.
Other giveaways and Bunco prizes will be provided by Hobo Joe’s, Georgiana’s Paparazzi Jewelry and more.
Nichols said that the most requested item from the CJCOHN food pantry is peanut butter and that inspired the idea to ask event goers to bring jars in exchange for extra raffle tickets for the grand prize giveaway.
“We did (a Bunco event) in April,” Nichols said. “This time we are really trying to go all out and get large participation from the community.”
The event is open to all ages and Nichols promises a good time will be had by all.
When The Osage was first conceived, Nichols said it was their goal to not only provide a special space for birthday parties, weddings and other special events, but to use the space to give back to local residents by hosting community events
“I want to give back to the community with these events,” Nichols said. “We can raise money for things like the food pantry. We’ve had similar events in the past like when we brought in cat food, dog food and toys for the Humane Society. That was before COVID, but we haven’t been able to do anything since then (because of the pandemic).”
Nichols added that The Osage already has plans for additional community events like dances, baggo tournaments and other events.
“We don’t have a lot around Benton to do and we want to bring in the community to do things,” Nichols said.
With pandemic restrictions easing up, Nichols said that The Osage has seen a large rise in bookings for the rest of the year as people begin to plan future events.
Nichols said that she would like to see all who want to participate in “Beach Blanket Bunco” complete the sign-up process by Sunday so that proper food and drink preparations can be made.
To attend the event or for more information, visit The Osage Facebook page and click on the sign-up link. For more information on the The Osage including bookings, visit www.theosage.com.