Thanks to a partnership between the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce and First Security Bank, the Saline County Business Education Conference will be free to attend.
"We want everyone to participate and enjoy the partnership. First Security is allowing that to happen," said Chamber President and CEO Jason Brown. "First Security is pro-business and pro-networking."
Check-in and day-of registration for the conference begins at 7:30 a.m. Friday, at The Center at Bishop Park in Bryant. Classes will run from 8 to 11 a.m.
There will be four rooms. Each room will hold four 50-minute classes during the morning.
Sales and marketing is sponsored by US Bank. Business Tools is sponsored by EGP, PLLC. Simmons Bank is sponsoring Mind Your Business. First Electric Cooperative is sponsoring Safety First, which will be led by the Bryant Police and Fire departments.
"The education conference is an education training for businesses that may not have corporate options to have training for operations," said Events Coordinator Anna Brimhall.
Brown added that educating members is part of the Chamber's mission statement. He said they are working to foster business and growth.
The speakers in each class come from the Central Arkansas area, many from Saline County.
Lunch from Newk's will be served at noon. It will include sandwiches, pasta salad and chips.
Big Red Stores is providing drinks for the meal. Blu Stream Media is providing sound equipment for the event.
"We want to thank all of our sponsors," Brown said.
After attendees have had the chance to eat, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutlidge will speak regarding consumer protections.
Brown sees this event as not only an education opportunity, but a chance for those to attend to network both during class and the lunch with others in the community.
While the event is free to attend, seating is limited. Brimhall asks that those planning to attend register so they know how many they have. If any seats are left, people can register the day of. Advanced registration is available at www.bryantchamber.com.