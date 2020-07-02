The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is rescheduling its annual Saline County Business Expo and Hook, Line and Chicken for the fall.
The annual events were scheduled for July 10 at the Benton Event Center with more than 50 vendors.
“With everything going on and the number of COVID-19 cases rising, we decided to reschedule at this time to protect the vendors and the community,” said Director of Events Amy McCormick.
Vendors have been contacted.
McCormick said the Chamber is still looking forward to hold the events at a later date.