The Central Arkansas Development Council in Benton will begin providing emergency assistance that will help cover rent or mortgage payments, along with water bill payments to qualified applicants in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis.
“These funds are specifically for past due rent/mortgage payments and past due water utility assistance due to financial restraints as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CADC said in a press release.
According to the CADC, the program will closely follow the requirements for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The maximum benefit for rent/mortgage assistance will be $500 and $150 for water utility assistance.
Applicants for the program must reside in one of the 19 counties in the CADC’s service area, which includes Saline County. They must also meet income guidelines of 125 percent of poverty, complete a customer intake form and proof of household income. Proof of income requires the applicants last four check stubs, unemployment, child support, Supplemental Security Income, Social Security Disability Insurance, retirement benefits, etc.
Those requesting assistance with rent/mortgages must also provide a lease or mortgage agreement and have occupied the residence for at least six months. A past due statement and/or letter from the applicants landlord showing the past due amount will also be required.
For assistance with a past due water bill, applicants must provide a copy of the past due utility bill or payment summaries from the utility office showing the delinquent amount.
All statements must have a current date.
Applications are being taken by appointment only at the local CADC office in each of the 19 counties CADC serves. The Saline County office is located at 321 Edison Ave. in Benton.
The CADC was founded in 1965 and is a private nonprofit community action agency.
“CADC is a local force in the War on Poverty, providing a hand-up, promoting self-help in our neighborhoods and for our families,” the press release said. “We are committed to providing opportunities for empowerment for individuals, families and communities.”
For more information on the financial assistance or other needs contact the CADC at www.cadc.com or call the Saline County office at 501-315-1121.