One local photographer has a passion for capturing God's creation and he has turned it into a career taking pictures ranging from portraits for individuals and families, to breathtaking landscapes he sells for decoration.
Cameron Holt has been taking pictures since he was 12-years-old and his father, Robert, handed him his digital camera while on vacation in Banff, Canada. From then on he started taking landscape and wildlife photos.
"It has always been my goal to capture God's beauty and share God's creation," Holt said.
After he graduated high school, Holt met Jerry McCullough, who became his mentor. He said McCullough taught him everything he knows. He believes he may have never taken the step to become a professional photographer without McCullough.
Not long after meeting McCullough, Holt started his photography company Cameron Holt Photography.
Holt is 25 years old. He doesn't believe his age matters in his ability to shoot photos.
His message to other photographers is if it's their dream, they should go for it and not give up.
Through his photography, Holt has been able to participate in exciting events.
He traveled with National Geographic photographers Karen Kasmauski and Natalie Fobes to take photos of humpback whales and other wildlife in Alaska for seven days.
In April of this year, Holt was able to take photos at Bass Pro Shops' Legend of Golf Tournament where he took photos of celebrities such as Justin Timberlake and Larry the Cable Guy playing the game. Some of his photos went to Bass Pro for its website and marketing.
Johnny Morris, owner of Bass Pro, bought 600 copies of one of Holt's landscapes to give as gifts to volunteers for the tournament.
Holt's goal is to eventually get his work on the walls of Bass Pro Shops around the country.
One of Holt's photos was awarded top 1,000 in Nature Conservancy out of 33,000 entries from 141 countries.
Another of his photos was used by "Smithsonian Magazine" for its article "National Park Service is Proposing Entrance Fee Increases at Select Parks."
Both Holt's parents support him in his photography dreams. His father, Robert, is the pastor of Healing Waters Ministries where his mother, Kay, works along with him.
He credits his grandfather, Bill Williams, with his love for the outdoors.
"If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't know about the national parks," Holt said.
Holt was born in Little Rock, and grew up and now lives in Bryant.
His office is located beside Healing Waters in Shannon Hills.
To Holt, photography has the ability to show people how important the world is and encourage them to have more respect for the world around them.
"I believe that a photo is more than just a photo," Holt said. "It's a feeling and without that feeling the photo will be unable to make a connection with the person who is looking at it."
To view Holt's work, purchase images, see his current specials or make an appointment for head shots, portraits or event photography, visit www.cameronholtphotographystudio.com.