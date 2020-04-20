While it is still having to put off its annual luncheon, the Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center in Benton did not want National Child Abuse Awareness Month to pass by without giving out its Patrick McCruden Superhero Award for 2020.
"As soon as the staff determined it was time to decide who this person would be for Saline County, it was not a hard decision to be had," said Director Tracey Childress.
CAMCAC names Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children's Division Investigator Sarah Hobson the winner of this year's honor.
Childress said the recipient of the award goes to someone who reflects "the true nature of a superhero."
Hobson, who did not know she was getting the award, was surprised and honored.
"I am so grateful for all you do. You all do amazing things for Saline County," she said of CAMCAC.
CAMCAC is an organization that brings together law enforcement so that children who have been abused or neglected only have to share their story once. It is a child-friendly environment with a trained forensic interviewer speaking to the child.
CAMCAC also does forensic exams and offers counseling to the children it works with until they are 18. All its services are free to the child and their family.
Hobson has worked with ASP since March of 2019.
"We have had not only the ability to work alongside Sarah and witness her heart and abilities with the cases she is entrusted, but we have also had the distinct pleasure of getting to know her on a personal level with having her share space at the CAC," Childress said.
Childress went on to say her enthusiasm for her work is infectious. Her pursuit of justice is reflected in all she contributes. She is willing to do what it takes to ensure the safety of the children she serves.
Hobson is the second person to receive the award since the facility opened in Benton in 2017.
Childress said CAMCA still plans to honor Hobson at its luncheon, which was rescheduled due to the coronavirus. She plans to release information about the new date as soon as its available.