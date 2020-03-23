The Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center in Benton will postpone its Saline County Rally and Luncheon due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The fundraiser was originally scheduled to be held April 3 on the Saline County Courthouse lawn. First Lady Susan Hutchinson was scheduled to speak.
Amidst the uncertainty of the future state of our public health, as well as, complying with the CDC’s recommendations regarding public gatherings, helped to drive this decision.
CAMCAC's mission is to utilize a multidisciplinary team approach to providing a safe, child-friendly and caring place where children are assessed when allegations of child abuse arise. This approach includes law enforcement, Department of Human Services, Crimes Against Children Division and the Child Advocacy Center. CAMCAC currently has an office in Hot Springs and two satellite offices in Benton and Mena and serves six counties — Polk, Montgomery, Garland, Saline, Hot Springs and Grant.
CAMCAC is a ministry of Mercy Hospital.
Providing a safe, healthy place for our families and employees is our top priority. The Coronavirus makes this a challenge for CAMCAC to continue to do our work effectively.
For the time being, the office will remains open for CAMCAC's children and families, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
CAMCAC plans to reschedule the rally for a later date. The organization plans to provide updates on the event as they are available.
They want to share a special thanks for Hutchinson.
For questions or to make a donation, contact CAMCAC Director Tracey Childress at tracey.childress@mercy.net or call 501-622-2531.
CAMCAC currently has not cases connected to the organization. They continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control. They are continuously connecting with key leaders and colleagues around the region, state, and country.
CAMCAC's highest priority is to support community efforts to minimize the chances of this infectious disease spreading among members, guests, and others in the Saline community.