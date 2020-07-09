The city of Benton is looking for a few volunteers to help make the downtown area a little more colorful.
Volunteers are needed at 7 a.m. July 11 to help prepare the wall at Rhea’s Mens Store located at 128 N. Market St. for a mural project spearheaded by the city’s Steering Committee.
“Anybody who wants to help,” said Tina Coston, director of marketing and special events. “All we’re saying is bring your paint sprayer, bring your roller, bring your brush, bring your friend and come down and help.”
According to Coston, the committee was born out of the town hall meetings that examined what cities like Searcy have done with their downtown beautification and expansion projects.
The Benton Downtown Arts and Beautification group is an offshoot of the committee, but will be setting up their own 501c3 group and will be a separate entity from the city. Coston said the group will be charged with things like mural designs, sculptures, lighting fixtures and other beautification project.
The Steering Committee is looking for volunteers to paint the wall in preparation for the future installation of a mural.
Coston, who is involved with both groups, said they have about 12 people on the committee who meet to come up with ideas and projects and that’s how the idea to paint the walls downtown was developed. She also added that it saves the store owners the costs of hiring people to have it done.
Business owners are only responsible for buying the paint and making sure the wall is pressure washed prior to painting, according to Coston. All other supplies and manpower are provided by the committee.
Coston added that the committee is also looking to work on the Republican Headquarters building and several other walls downtown.
“We are just trying to work together to make downtown beautiful,” Coston said. “Spruce it up. A fresh coat of paint always makes everything better.”
The mural subject and artist for the project a Rhea’s Mens Store has not been chosen.
Stated Apparel’s graphic designer Adam Barns is currently working on the mural that will be placed on the building near Burger Shack. “The signs will come down and there will be a mural there.”
Coston added that the committee had been talking several muralists for projects in the city.
“We know murals take awhile,” Coston said.
The projects are funded with donations and rather than wait until the funds come in to move forward with each mural, Coston said the committee wanted to go ahead and give the walls a fresh coat of paint both in preparation and in an effort to give the downtown area a little sprucing up.”
Painting will start at 7 a.m. Saturday.
“We wanted to start before it gets too hot,” Coston added.