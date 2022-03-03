Candidate filing ended Wednesday for the 2022 elections in Arkansas. The primary election are scheduled for June 21 and the general elections will take place on Nov. 8.
The following are candidate filings for Saline County offices:
•Doug Curtis, County Clerk, Republican
•Tonya Green Morgan, County Clerk, Independent
•Bob Ramsey, Assessor, Republican
•David Gibson, Collector, Republican
•Jennifer Carter, Collector, Republican
•Rick Long, County Judge, Republican
•Matt Brumley, County Judge, Republican
•Myka Bono Sample, Circuit Clerk, Republican
•Ragan Kyzer, Treasurer, Republican
•Holly Sanders, Treasurer, Republican
•Thomas Burchfield, Treasurer, Republican
•Pat Bisbee, Justice of the Peace District 1, Republican
•Everette Hatcher, Justice of the Peace District 2, Republican
•Monica Davidson, Justice of the Peace District 2, Democrat
•Carlton Billingsley, Justice of the Peace, District 3, Republican
•Barbara J. Howell, Justice of the Peace District 4, Republican
•Bailey Morgan, Justice of the Peace District 5, Democrat
•Justin Rue, Justice of the Peace District 5, Republican
•Tammy D. Schmidt, Justice of the Peace District 6, Republican
•Amanda Goff, Justice of the Peace District 6, Democrat
•Rick Bellinger, Justice of the Peace District 6, Republican
•Josh Curtis, Justice of the Peace District 7, Republican
•Edward A. Albares, Justice of the Peace District 8, Republican
•Mike Beckwith, Justice of the Peace, District 8
•Randy Sipes, Justice of the Peace, District 9
•Colton James Engel, Justice of the Peace District 9, Republican
•Jim Whitley, Justice of the Peace District 10, Republican
•Clint Chism, Justice of the Peace District 11, Republican
•J.R. Walters, Justice of the Peace District 12, Republican
•Keith Keck, Justice of the Peace District 13, Republican
•Clint Newcomb, Constable Township 1, Republican
•Andy Baker, Constable Township 1, Republican
•Tim Bragg, Constable Township 1, Republican
•Michael Hardester, Constable Township 1, Republican
•David Caplinger, Constable Township 2, Republican
•Bobby Hahn, Constable Township 2, Republican
•Rodney Wright, Sheriff, Republican
•James Tallent, Sheriff, Republican
•Kevin Cleghorn, Coroner, Republican
•Ben Lewellen, Bryant School Board, Zone 4
•Aaron Rasbury, County Surveyor, Republican
State wide offices:
•Walter Burgess, State Representative District 81, Republican
•Greg Sharp, State Representative District 81, Libertarian
•RJ Hawk, State Representative District 81, Republican
•Roy Vaughn, State Representative 81, Democrat
•Stephanie Casady, Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 6 Position 2
•Wendy Wood, County of Appeals Associate Judge District 6 Position 2
•Lanny Fite, State Representative District 83, Republicans
•Jason Reeves, State Representative District 83, Libertarian
•Chris Hayes, State Representative District 92, Libertarian
•Julie Mayberry, State Representative District 92, Republican
•David Workman, State Representative District 92, Republican
•Kim Hammer, State Senate District 16, Republican
•Jason Salazar, State Senate District 16, Libertarian
•Tony Furman, State Representative, District 82
•Brandon Kelly, State Representative District 82, Libertarian
•Dennis Milligan, Auditor of State, Republican
•Doyle Webb, Lieutenant Governor, Republican