True Reflections of Sisterhood, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, plans to hold a Saline County Candidate Forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
The forum will be live streamed to the group's Facebook page.
"We feel voter education is important," Teri Todd, True Reflections president said.
Voter education and mobilizations is one of the national organizations main programs. Todd said the goal is not just to get people to the polls, but to help them understand the issues before they get there.
The forum is a nonpartisan event.
The organization has invited all Saline County candidates and those running for statewide offices that affect Saline County. Todd has begun getting responses from some of the candidates and is waiting for responses from others.
Todd said local elections are important because that is where change starts.
The event is meant to be a discussion of the issues and what they mean. It is not about influencing voters one way or another, Todd said.
The forum will begin with sharing voter information, including dates and deadlines.
Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis will speak about the election.
Each candidate will get an introduction and a moment to say something about themselves.
After all the candidates have been introduced, Todd plans to open it up to a question and answer session. Viewers will be able to ask questions through the comments section.
True Reflections member Davita Davis will serve as the event moderator.
Todd said True Reflections was formed because the members didn't see an organization in Saline County that does exactly what it does. She said over the past 20 years the African American population of the county has tripled.
They just want to serve the community. Teri encourages anyone who sees a place True Reflections can help the community to contact it via its Facebook page. She said the members just want to be resource.
Along with the forum, True Reflections has put out a postcard around the community with voter information, including dates and deadlines.
The members have prepared voter registration packets in support of a Voter Registration Drive Thru from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ralph Bunche Park Sept. 12. Anyone can drive through and pick up a packet with information without having to get out of their vehicle.
Todd said the group wants to educate voters and serve Saline County.