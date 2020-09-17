A variety of candidates for upcoming elections that affect Saline County took part in the True Reflections of Sisterhood, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Saline County Candidate Forum held through Zoom on Tuesday.
"Voting is a right. It is a privilege," TROS Member Dee Davis, who served as the moderator for the event, said.
The forum was a nonpartisan event. Davis said the goal is to educate voters about candidates and issues.
While all local candidates were invited, 15 took part in the forum. Each was given the chance to talk about who they are, why they are running and what their key issues.
Dee shared early voting will be available Oct. 19 through Nov. 2. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.
A list of all vote centers and early voting centers is available on the Saline County Clerk's website, www.elecprep.net.
Dee talked about issues on the ballot. Issue One continues the half cent sales tax to fund the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Issue Two would change term limits to 12 consecutive years for state legislators with the opportunity to return after a four-year break.
The candidate portion began with State Senator Joyce Elliott, who is running for US Congress Second Congressional District. She said she was a teacher for more than 30 years. She has been the Arkansas Legislature since 2001 with a two-year break.
"For me, public service has been a through line of who I am," Elliott said.
Her top issues are healthcare, education and criminal justice reform. She wants to serve in Washington, DC, because she has a history of working across party lines, which she believes is needed in the federal government.
Ricky Dale Harington is running for US Senate. He said he first got involved with ministry at age 19. After returning from a stint as a missionary in China he moved to Pine Bluff four years ago where he worked a chaplain as the Cummins Prison Unit. He said that was a big eye opener.
He wants to see Congress wrestle the war powers back from the president and respect the separation of powers.
"I would like to make sure the Senate does its job," Harington said.
His main issues are criminal justice reform, healthcare reform and foreign policy.
Alan Clark is running for re-election to Arkansas Senate District 13. He said he is a fifth generation Arkansan who lives outside of Lonsdale. He first ran eight years ago. One of his major projects has been child welfare reform. Specifically, he wants to make child welfare courts more transparent.
He said he has worked with Elliott on education. He emphasizes reading because he believes that is most important. He also has worked on a water bill of rights.
Mazhil Rajendran is running for Arkansas State Representative District 31. He moved to America from India 20 years ago. He now works in information technologies. He has two children.
He said he has always wanted to work for the community, though he is new to politics. He has long been a social activist.
"My faith in God motivates me to work for people," he said.
His goal is to reflect the voice of the people.
His main issues are poverty, improved public education and preparing children for the jobs of the future.
Judy Bowers is seeking the District 22 Arkansas State Representative seat. She is a Libertarian who is originally from Minnesota. She was a registered nurse with the Minneapolis Children's Hospital. She thinks the state house needs more medical professionals.
She wants to see free market solutions to healthcare issues. Education is her other prime issue.
Elizabeth Bland is running unopposed for Alexander Council Ward One Position Two. This will be her third term.
Lindsey Jordan is running for Benton City Council Ward Four Position Two. She is a sixth generation Benton resident whose family settled in the area in 1870.
"This is more than a place to live. This is my home," she said.
Jordan is the director of the Gann Museum. Her husband works for the city.
She said she is a helper who wants to be involved. She is a board member for the Saline County Library and the Saline County Art League.
Her top issue is increasing parks in the city. She said there needs to be more outdoor spaces for families.
Arteja Stamps is seeking Benton City Council Ward Three Position Two. She is the founder of a nonprofit that focuses on providing food for children who are food insecure.
She said she wants to be a voice for the community. She said Saline County has a high right of food insecurity and she wants to fight that.
She is also focused on drainage issues. She feels streets go along with that.
Denecia Ramsey is running for Bryant City Council Ward Two Position Two. She has lived in Bryant 16 years and has three children.
Her platform is to be a voice for her community. She said Bryant is growing and the demographics are changing. Her main issues are diversity, advocacy and transparency. She wants to ensure everyone is represented.
She is concerned about flooding. She wants to ensure people can get what they need to protect their homes in the county.
April Reisma is seeking the District Four Justice of The Peace position. She said the JPs spends the people's money in the county.
"I want to make sure every get their voice heard," she said.
She is on the board of the Arkansas Education Association and a special education teacher in the Benton School District.
She said the Quorum Court is working to expand internet access in the county and she wants to keep moving that forward.
For the last year, she has been attend Quorum Court meetings and posting minutes online to get feedback on what issues matter most.
Patricia Edwards is running for JP District Seven. She spent 30 years working for Legislative Audit and has been a Court Appointed Special Advocate serving neglected and abused children.
"It is all about public service," she said.
She wants more sidewalks to ensure school children walking to the bus are safe and she also wants to add streetlights.
Sha"Nell Beaugard is seeking JP District Eight. She is a life long Saline County resident and mother of three children, including a marine.
She wants there to be a level playing field for all in the county. She is also focused on adding more street lights.
Fanny Neely is seeking JP District Nine. She has lived in Saline County 20 years and raised two children. Her career was in education as both a teacher and a counselor.
"It is definitely a calling that has given me great pleasure," she said.
She is running because she wants to serve. She said the pandemic has brought many deficiencies to light, such as students who have a hard time being fed outside of school.
She also wants to increase transparency and accountability.
Keith Keck is running for re-election to JP District 13. He has served one term. He is retired from the US Air Force.
His issues are continuing the work he has been doing to expand internet access and more improvement for the county's 700 miles of roads.
He encouraged people to vote in favor of Issue One. Without it, the county would lose $1 million in road funding it can't afford to lose.
He also wants to continue to work on public safety.
"There is a lot of work to be done and I look forward to continuing to support Saline County," he said.
The final candidate was Randy Mitchell seeking reelection to the Benton School District. He is unopposed. He joked he needs at least one vote so he needs to make sure he doesn't forget to vote for himself.
The General Election is Nov. 3.