From a small, in-home operation making candles for farmers markets to a shop and store making whole sale products for more than 65 retailers, Candles and Creams has grown quickly in the less than three years it has been in business.
When owner Vickie Collie opened the store and set up her workshop, she knew she wanted to be in Saline County where she had raised her children and they still lived.
"I came back to Bryant because it is home," Collie said.
She opened the shop in Bryant at 2900 Horizon Dr. in February of this year.
While she started out making candles, Collie's products are constantly expanding. She creates wax melts, soaps, body washes, lotions, bath bombs and more. She also carries the same essential oils she uses in her products for her customers to purchase. When a customer comes in looking for a particular product or scent, if she does not have it she will try to make it.
"You have to listen to what the community wants, what the people want," Collie said.
Her candles are soy with wood wicks so they burn cleaner. Her lotions use emu oil, shea butter and coconut butter.
She also offers lotions with camphor and peppermint that with the emu oil can help with pain relief. Collie added it because her own grandmother used camphor for pain relief so she conducted research and realized she needed to offer it.
Candles and Creams plans to have booths at several local events for the holidays, including Glitz and Garland, Junior League's Holiday House and Holiday at Hurricane.
Another reason Collie loves being in Bryant is she feels it gives her the chance to give back to the community. She wants to use her business to help.
She plans to hold a fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Saline County. There will be a day at the end of November where 30 percent of all sales will go to benefit CASA. She feels CASA has much to offer so she wants to help the organizations.
"Why not let what God has blessed me with help others?" she said.
From the beginning, Collie feels the community has been very supportive of her business. She said people are always encouraging her and telling her what a good job she is doing with her products.
She said her landlords, Celeste and Walter O'Neal, have been big supporters. Celeste has taken to purchasing gift baskets from the store to give her clients when they make a home purchase with her.
Along with all of Collie's own products, she also offers products from other local producers, including a local honey. The shop also carries a selection of $5 jewelry.
Owning her own shop has made her understand why it is so important to shop local and support the community verses going to big box stores.
As Christmas and other end-of-the-year holidays approach, Candles and Creams offers custom baskets. Customers can come in and tell Collie their budget and preferences and she can help them put together the right gift.
She also has some items specifically within a budget a child can come in and purchase.
Collie can also do private labels on any of the products. She said that is great for businesses that want to give gifts to clients with their own business name and information.
Candles and Creams is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The business can be found online at www.candlesandcreamcollection.com or reached via phone at 501-943-7030.