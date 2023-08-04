LITTLE ROCK — An attempt to have Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' LEARNS Act put to a referendum fell short of the required signatures by less than 1,000 names, the group organizing the effort announced Friday afternoon.
CAPES efforts fall short of signatures required to put LEARNS Act on ballot
- Saline Courier Staff Report
