The newest America's Car-Mart has been open just over a month and will be celebrating with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
The new dealership is located at 3200 N. Reynolds Rd. in Bryant. It is owned by General Manager Aaron Davis, who also owns the Car-Mart locations in Benton and Malvern.
"I feel like everyone is excited we are here," said Manager Tiffany May, regarding the location's reception in Bryant. "People love our inventory."
May said Davis has long wanted to open a dealership in Bryant because of how rapidly the city is growing and because of the customers who have wanted one there.
The dealership is a "buy here, pay here" dealership where employees handle the financing for cars in-house. While the dealerships like Car-Mart are often viewed as a way to build credit, May wants to provide the customer service and quality cars that will keep customers coming back for all their vehicle needs in the future. She said they take pride in their facilities, customer service and the cleanliness of their vehicles.
The vehicles available are pre-owned, but May said they offer many newer models. They range from two-door cars up to full size SUVs with third-row seating. May said the dealership typically keeps 27 to 30 cars on the lot at a time.
According to May, Car-Mart has more than 140 dealerships across seven states. The company began in 1981 in Rogers.
The store, which opened June 13, is 5,000 square feet and has a space for oil changes and detailing.
The dealership offers service contracts that cover all major mechanical parts and guarantees each vehicle will be on the road at least one year.
As a company, May said it is important for Car-Mart to give back in the communities where it is located. As part of its grand opening festivities, Car-Mart plans to give donations to both Bryant Animal Control and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant.
"It is very important to give back to the community as much as possible because without the community allowing us here, we wouldn't be here," May said.
Her team at Car-Mart is made up of Inventory Associate Jack Spells and Office Manager Becky Ahlers.
"I have a small team, but a dedicated team," May said.
As the business grows in the community, May plans to eventually expand the team.
May feels the new location in Bryant is great because it is easily accessible, plus it is located beside a mechanic and across Reynolds Road from AutoZone.
During the grand opening, May hopes to see the community come out to see what Car-Mart has to offer. There will be door prizes, free hamburgers and hot dogs, a bounce castle and disc jockeys from local radio stations throughout the day. Those who attend, and are 18 or over, can spin the prize wheel to take home a prize. Direct Auto Insurance will be onsite with games and prizes.
AutoZone has donated a 55-inch TV that will be given away at 6 p.m. May said to win people must be present.
At 1 p.m. there will be a ribbon cutting with the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce.
May hopes to see the community come out and meet her team and see what the dealership has to offer.
"I just want people to come by and see us and give us the opportunity to earn their business," May said.
Car-Mart is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.