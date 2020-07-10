Arkansas cases continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, reporting from DeQueen, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced there has been 751 new cases in the last 24 hours.
However, 650 recoveries were also reported in that time.
Overall, the Natural State has seen 26,803 confirmed cases with 5,847 remaining active. Among active cases, 123 are currently in nursing home facilities and 584 in correctional institutions.
Deaths also increased Friday, rising by four for the third straight day, bringing the total to 313 statewide.
The top county with the most new cases is Hot Spring with 145, which most, "if not all," are in the Ouachita River unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, according to Dr. Smith, secretary of health.
Other top counties are Pulaski with 100, Benton with 54, Washington with 51, Sebastian with 42, Faulkner and Pope both with 25, Jefferson with 23 and Yell with 21.
Hospitalizations have increased by eight to 402 while those on ventilators also grew, going up by two to 84 total.
Testing also increased to more than 5,000 for the first time since the Fourth of July holiday weekend. On Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health administered 1,203 tests while the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences administered an additional 516. The rest of the total tests were conducted by commercial labs.
Hutchinson spoke to the fact that there has been an abundance of concern regarding turnaround time from commercial labs, which has risen to and average of 2.5 days in July. In March, turnaround time was 4-plus days regarding commercial labs. On Thursday, Hutchinson reported that there are six commercial labs across the nation processing tests and need as grown largely in the past few weeks, causing turnaround time to slow.
Hutchinson also broke down growth rate statewide and in regions, including age groups and overall.
From June 28 to July 4, the state's growth rate sits at 18.02 percent during that time.
The Central region of the state leads with a 27-percent growth rate, followed by the Northwest and Southwest regions, both at 17 percent.
Ages 18 to 24 lead with a 21-percent growth rate. Those 65 and older are the least at 14 percent.
In Saline County, cases currently sit at 420 confirmed with 124 active.
Nearly 300 have recovered and deaths remain at three with the most recent being reported earlier this week.
More than 9,800 have tested negative for the illness in the county.
Hutchinson continues to hold his daily briefings at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
See more from today's briefing in Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier.