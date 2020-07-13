During his daily news briefing Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported the state had more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and more than 500 cases Sunday and today.
He reported 1,061 new cases Saturday, 503 new cases Sunday and 572 new cases today. Total cases are now up to 28,939 since the start of the pandemic in March.
Hutchinson said as many as 1/3 of Saturday's cases came from the Ouachita River Prison Unit in Malvern. That unit has seen more than 500 positive test results in four days, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith added.
Of the total cases statewide, 6,510 are active. Hospitalizations increased by 19 Monday, to 439 with 89 total on ventilators. Two new deaths has brought that total to 323.
Recoveries increased by 515 to 22,106 in the last 24 hours.
In the day leading up to Monday's briefing, the state received results for 5,254 tests. Smith said Saturday and Sunday each had more than 6,000 tests.
The counties with the most new cases of COVID-19 are Pulaski with 77, Washington with 53, Sebastian with 40, Polk with 25, Benton with 23, Mississippi with 23, Critenden with 22, and Craighead and Jefferson both with 20.
Hutchinson said those numbers show the virus has spread across the state and not in one area.
In Saline County, there have been 471 total cases with 139 active, 329 recovered and three deaths.
Across the country there have been 3,336,154 cases with 1,006,326 recoveries and 135,400 deaths.
Hutchinson and Smith discussed the importance of everyone wearing their masks if they want to reduce the spread of the virus. Hutchinson said the start date for schools was pushed back in hopes of reducing the case number before students return.
Smith said he has heard people claim masks do not work, but he wanted to emphasize they do work for their intended purpose. He explained the point of the masks is to stop the spread at the source.
He explained those who may have the virus, even if they do not know it, can spread the disease through the air if the mask does not catch respiratory droplets.
More information about today's briefing will be in Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier.