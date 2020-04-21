During his daily briefing today, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave updates regarding COVID-19 in the Natural State.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, confirmed cases have surpassed 2,000, currently reaching 2,227.
Active cases are slightly more than 1,300 with more than 800 recoveries.
Of the 304 new cases since Monday, 262 are at the Cummins Maximum Security prison, according to Hutchinson. More than 670 inmates have tested positive for the illness.
He said that Arkansas citizens should understand that cases are going to continue to rise at the Cummins unit, as well as the federal correctional facility in Forrest City.
"If you take the positives (cases) out of the correction facilities, our numbers are going down. That is a good sign that hopefully we are on the downswing of community transmission," said Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.
Currently, 86 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, seven fewer than reported Monday.
Also, deaths have risen by one to 43, Hutchinson added.
In Saline County, there are 45 positive cases with 24 recoveries and a death. Among those tested, 586 have returned negative results.
He said trend lines continue to move in the same direction, mostly trending down.
Hutchinson announced he has signed an executive order to form a testing team for tracing contact cases and surveillance.
"This is a clear objective that I have had from day one. We need to do more testing," Hutchinson said. "I hope that through this we can have some short-term goals ... determine challenges in the supply change. And in the long-term, looking at next fall. We worry about this coming back and want to have the testing capability."
More information will be reported as it becomes available.