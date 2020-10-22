The Arkansas Department of Health released COVID-19 numbers showing 893 new confirmed cases for a confirmed cumulative total of 96,292 with 7,357 active and 87,311 recovered.
Hospitalizations decreased by 24 to 612 with 96 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 17 to 1,616.
ADH reported 309 new probable cases for a probable total of 6,506 with 1,373 active probable cases, 4,977 recoveries and 156 probable deaths.
The state received results for 10,039 PCR tests and 1,405 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 115, Benton with 93, Craighead with 70, Washington with 50 and Garland with 39.
Saline County has had 2,693 cumulative cases — 2,498 confirmed and 195 probable. There are 220 active cases — 174 confirmed and 46 probable. Recoveries are up to 2,443 — 2,296 confirmed and 147 probable. Deaths are at 29 — 27 confirmed and two probable.
The country has had 8,395,100 cases with 3,323,354 and 222,925 deaths.