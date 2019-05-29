A boil order has been issued by Benton Utilities due to a broken water main. The following was shared on the Utilities' social media page:
This is to notify you that early Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Benton Utilities Water Distribution Crew was notified a 6-inch Water Main was broken at the intersection of Montclair and Princeton. The crew has worked approx. the last 8 hours to make the necessary repairs.
The water supply to several customers was interrupted for most of this time while the Benton Utilities Water Distribution Personnel made the necessary repairs, and this service interruption requires the water department to issue a precautionary boil order per Arkansas Dept. of Health Regulations, when your water service was restored.
The Health Dept. requires this order to be issued because of the possibility of contaminated water entering the distributions system as the result of the line compromise and complete loss of normal system pressure in your area.
The following customers are affected: Customers on Princeton, Montclair, E. Sevier from Border to Fourth, Tulane and any other customers who experienced an outage in this area overnight.
Under the 'Boil Order' Notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one (1) minutes prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
This notice will be lifted by the Arkansas Department of Health when one set of bacteriological samples indicates that the water is free of bacterial contamination, and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.
We are truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you. If you have any questions regarding this matter, please, call 501-776-5942 for information.