Red White and Boom

Fireworks, live music, bubbles and 10,000 hot dogs are just a glimpse into the City of Benton’s plans for Independence Day Celebrations. July 3 at the Riverside Park parking lot is Red, White and Boom! The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Matt Thibault, Director of Marketing and Special Events described it as a family picnic style event. Gateway Bank has sponsored 10,000 hot dogs that will be given out for free to those attending while supplies last.

Tags

Recommended for you