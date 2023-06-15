Fireworks, live music, bubbles and 10,000 hot dogs are just a glimpse into the City of Benton’s plans for Independence Day Celebrations. July 3 at the Riverside Park parking lot is Red, White and Boom! The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Matt Thibault, Director of Marketing and Special Events described it as a family picnic style event. Gateway Bank has sponsored 10,000 hot dogs that will be given out for free to those attending while supplies last.
Celebrate Independence Day in Benton at Red, White and Boom
Destin Davis
