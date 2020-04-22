The office of Saline County Judge Jeff Arey has announced a number of job openings for Census workers in the county.
Stanley Rest, a recruiter with the 2020 U.S. Census Office, located in Fayetteville, contacted Arey’s office to let them know that they are looking to hire 93 Census workers in the county.
Census takers will receive weekly pay, along with paid training. Work schedules are flexible and range anywhere from 20 to 40 hours per week, depending on availability. Day positions, along with night and weekend positions, will be available as well.
Applications are currently being received, however, a date to begin actual Census taking will depend on how well the COVID-19 pandemic is managed.
The online application process takes approximately 30 minutes. Workers must be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years of age or older by April 1. An email address is also required.
To apply, interested parties should visit 2020census.gov/jobs. Phone inquires may be made at 855-JOB-2020. Rest can be contacted at 479-283-0942.