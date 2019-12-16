The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced three dates for Bingo events for 2020 and is now accepting sponsors.
Bingo will be Feb. 6, May 15 and Sept. 3 at the Benton Event Center.
"Three seems to be a good number," said Director of Events Amy McCormick.
This will be the fourth year for the Chamber to hold Bingo. It started with one event and added one each year. McCormick feels three is the right number to keep people happy without making it seem like the Chamber is running a Bingo hall.
By holding the events on different days at different times of year, the Chamber hopes it will be able to make Bingo available to different people.
McCormick said all the Bingo events the Chamber has held have been successful. Each of the events average 650 to 750 attendees.
The events feature 20 games of Bingo with cash prizes. There are also door prizes, a cash raffle, concessions and a cash bar. Tickets in the past have been $20 in advance or $25 at the door. McCormick doesn't think that will change.
Along with being a great outing for the community, McCormick said Bingo gets recognition for the sponsors and gives them the chance to get in front of a group they might not otherwise reach.
The Chamber offers two sponsorship levels — gold or silver. Sponsors can either choose to sponsor all three or sponsor and individual event.
Sponsor recognition will include sponsor names or logos on invitations, the event page, in media, in programs and on the shirts worn by volunteers, plus signage. The emcee will recognize sponsors throughout the evening. Sponsors will also receive a number of free admissions depending on sponsorship level.
McCormick said unlike many Chamber events, sponsors will not be limited by industry.
She said the sponsors are important to keep the events going because they help cover the cost of the event and the cash prizes.
She added that the state does limit how much money the Chamber can give away at the event. Attendance is also limited to those 18 years of age and older.
The Chamber enjoys being able to offer Bingo to the community each year.
"It is a fun night out with the opportunity to win cash prizes," McCormick said.
McCormick expects tickets for the Feb. 6 event to go on sale in mid-January.
Anyone interested in a sponsorship can email amy@bentonchamber.com or call 501-860-7002.