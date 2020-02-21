The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking vendors for the Saline County Business Expo, which will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at the Benton Event Center.
The annual Hook, Line and Chicken lunch will be held in conjunction with the expo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"(Business Expo) is a gathering of business people in Saline County and Central Arkansas who come together to promote products and businesses," said Director of Events Amy McCormick.
She added it is a great opportunity for vendors to network with other vendors and the public.
Getting the vendors is the first part of the process for expo. There are 85 spaces available. McCormick said most years there is a wait list of businesses wanting to participate.
Vendors will be assigned a booth in order of when they turn in their registration and pay the rental fee.
McCormick said the event is a great way for businesses to showcase what they offer. While no sales are permitted, vendors can make appointments at the event.
In the past, vendors have included car dealerships, insurance agents, Realtors, marketers, financial services companies, schools and physical therapists.
"It is a good cross section of services," she said.
There are also nonprofits that take part.
Businesses don't have to be members of the Chamber to be vendors. Vendors are not limited by industry.
Last year, McCormick estimated, 600 people attended the expo. She said these are people businesses might not otherwise be exposed to. Admission for the expo is free.
"People come because there are so many vendors in one place," she said.
All vendors are encouraged to give away door prizes. The Chamber will also offer door prizes.
The emcee Jeff Richardson, of Simmons Bank, will go around interviewing vendors and promoting booths.
Each vendor gets a 10-foot-by-8-foot booth space with sign, booth drapes, and an 8-foot table with chairs and two lunch vouchers. Businesses can rent up to two booths. The second booth includes a $50 discount.
Members who own profit business can rent booths for $275. The cost for profit business owners who are non-members is $400. Nonprofit Chamber members can rent a booth for $200. Nonprofit nonmembers pay $275.
No refunds will be made after March 20.
Anyone wishing to display a vehicle, including boats, RVs and ATVs should call 501-860-7002 for pricing.
The event's presenting sponsor is McLarty Nissan of Benton. The aisle sponsors are Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, Simmons Bank, Smith Benton Funeral Home and Your Ad Team. There is still an aisle sponsorship available, which includes a booth, recognition at the event and the aisle will be identified by that company name. The sponsor will also get additional lunch tickets. Anyone interested can call the Chamber.
Hook, Line and Chicken will be catered by Riverside Grocery and Catering. The meal will include fish, chicken and sides. McCormick said the tickets will go on sale in mid-March.
Vendor forms can be downloaded at www.bentonchamber.com. Vendors can also call the Chamber or email amy@bentonchamber.com.