With the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce Taste of Bryant scheduled for Aug. 8 at The Center at Bishop Park, the Chamber is seeking both food and exhibition vendors for the event.
Taste of Bryant will feature entrees, appetizers, desserts and more from restaurants, catering and other food businesses in the area along with a selection of non-food vendors showing off what they have to offer, according to Event Coordinator Anna Brimhall.
There is no cost for food vendors. For exhibition vendors booths are $100 for Chamber members and $125 for non-members.
The Chamber is also seeking silent auction items. Any business or individual that would like to donate for the auction can contact Brimhall at 501-847-4702 or info@bryantchamber.com.
Vendor forms are available at www.bryantchamber.com.