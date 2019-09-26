The Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the changing of the seasons with the 32nd annual Bryant Fall Fest Saturday at Bishop Park.
"Fall Fest is a community event for families and business to come together as a community, network and be together for the day for all kinds of fun events," said Event Coordinator Anna Brimhall.
The day gets going with The Bryant Senior Wellness and Activity Center pancake breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. For $6 for adults, $3 for children and free to children 5 and under, diners get all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. All proceeds from the breakfast benefit the center.
"We are so thankful the senior center is there to do this each year," said Chamber President and CEO Jason Brown.
Those who enjoy fishing age 18 and under will be able to enter the Heritage Fishing Derby at no cost. It will run 7 to 9 a.m. at the back pond.
Registration for the Fall Fest 5K starts at 7 a.m. and the race kicks off at 8 a.m. It will be an out-and-back to Hurricane Creek Elementary School. The race is sponsored by Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, Arkansas Heart Hospital, Heritage and Hamilton Family Dentistry.
Overall male and female will winners will take home a Garmin GPS watch. Male and female runners up will take home a pair of Hoka brand running shoes. Third place winners will get Oofos sandals.
All runners will receive a T-shirt and goody bag. The cost to enter is $25. Runners can sign up in advance at www.arkansasrunner.com.
There will also be giveaways for the participants.
This year's cardboard boat race will be sponsored by Hamilton Family Dentistry. It will begin at 9 a.m. The list of rules for boats can be found on the Chamber's website or picked up at the Chamber's office.
Entry is $5 per team.
There will be three awards–overall winner, best look and the Titanic Award, for the best or most dramatic sinking.
"It typically draws a pretty good crowd to watch," Brown said. "It is fun to watch. You never know what is going to happen."
Children can enjoy all the attractions in Kidsland for only $2. They will get a wrist band so they can come and go all day. There will be inflatables, climbing wall, entertainment, face painting, balloon artists and a train. There will also be a petting zoo.
There will be a Kidsland stage featuring a story time, magic show and martial arts introduction class.
"The committee has worked very hard to make sure we bring new exciting things to Kidsland," Brimhall said.
The Kidsland sponsors are Centennial Bank, First Electric Cooperative, Geyer Springs Baptist Church, Heritage and Dave & Buster's.
The main stage, sponsored by Darragh Company and Middleton Heat & Air, will have performances from local cheer and dance groups plus a parkour demonstration. The Zac Dunlap Band will perform at 10:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
"It is full of events all day," Brown said.
Pets will take over the stage at 10 a.m. for the Paw Parade. They will show off costumes and jewelry. All pets must be on a leash. There will be awards for first-, second- and third places.
So far 60 vendors have signed up for the vendor area. The booths include local businesses and arts and crafts. The organizers are accepting additional vendors for $100 for members and $125 for "future members"
The Chamber has 13 food vendors scheduled: Kona Ice, Frosty Tropics, Braggs Big Bites, Riverside Grocery and Catering, ARsmashers, Jimmy's Jerk Chicken & BBQ, Smith Family Barbecue and Catfish, the Arkansas Heart Hospital Food Truck, Chuckwagon, Hurts Donuts, Menchies, Bryant Rotary Club and Taigie's Place.
Salty Jeepers Jeep Club will have their Jeeps on display.
Bryant Family Pharmacy is sponsoring a car show. Entries can be picked up at the pharmacy or through the Chamber's website.
The show will give awards for best in show and first-, second- and third place in each class: classic car, classic truck, classic SUV, modern, open class, and survivor or barn find. There is no cost to enter.
The Chamber plans to set up a dunk tank near the stage. For $2 a ball or three for $5, players can try to dunk Bryant Mayor Allen Scott, Benton Mayor Tom Farmer, County Judge Jeff Arey, Fire Chief J.P. Jordan, Bryant Police Captain J.W. Plouch, Bryant Superintent Dr. Karen Walters along with Suzanne Passmore and Derek Phillips with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant.
The festival parade will start at 11 a.m. It will start on Boswell Street and travel to Boone Road before ending at the park. There is no cost to enter a float. There will be awards for first-, second- and third place, most spirited and best theme.
The festival will run until 2 p.m.
"This is a great family fun day," Brimhall said. "There will be tons of events for people to enjoy."
More information about Fall Fest and registrations for different events can be found at www.bryantchamber.com.