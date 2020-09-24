To show appreciation for what they do all year long, the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce is coordinating its fourth First Responders Luncheon set Oct. 13.
"The First Responders Lunch is a 'thank you' to all first responders from all the businesses as appreciation for what they do all year to take care of us," said Chamber President and CEO Jason Brown.
Due to COVID-19, this year's luncheon will look different. Instead of bringing the responders together with the community, the Chamber will disperse lunch to them. Brown estimates they will feed about 300 first responders.
The Chamber will provide chili, potato soup and gumbo to all five department locations. They are accepting donations of items to go with the main dishes.
The suggested donations are silverware, napkins, plates, bowls, crackers, shredded cheese, chips, sour cream, jalapeños and desserts.
Brown said they are happy to take any donation people or businesses want to make.
The Chamber plans to host a Facebook Live with Bryant Mayor Allen Scott, Benton Mayor Tom Farmer, Bryant Fire Chief JP Jordan, Benton Fire Chief Bill Ford, Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden, Benton Police Chief Scotty Hodges and Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright.
During the Live, they plan to honor first responders and give away gifts to them. While the Chamber plans to purchase prizes, Brown said it will accept any prize donations an individual or business wishes to give.
The sponsors for this year's lunch are the Arkansas Heart Hospital, Relyance Bank, McLarty Nissan of Benton, Baxley-Penfielf-Moudy Realtors, Bryant Family Pharmacy, Heritage, First Electric Cooperative, Shelter Insurance - Seth Hobbs, Arego's Guns, Big Red Stores, Simmons Bank, State Farm - Jamey South, Arvest Bank, Everett Infiniti, Centennial Bank and Hurricane Lake Living.
Brown asks that anyone planning to make a donation call 501-847-4702 or email infor@bryantchamber.com to let them know what they plan to bring. All donations need to be at the Chamber no later than 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12.
Brown said being able to do this lunch for the area's first responders means so much to the Chamber.
"We appreciate everything they do for our community and businesses," Brown added.