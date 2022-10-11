The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free Arkansas Ballot Issues informational luncheon at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 19 from the Benton Event Center, 17322 Interstate 30.
Chamber to host ballot issue luncheon
