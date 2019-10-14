The Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce will hold the Saline County Business Education Conference Oct. 25, with Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge as the keynote speaker.
"The goal of this conference is to provide education for businesses, business owners and employees who may not have corporate options to train business and staff," Event Coordinator Anna Brimhall said.
While the conference is geared toward small and medium sized businesses, it is open to any business.
This is the second year for the event. Brimhall said it was a big success last year. The Chamber sent out a survey asking what classes Chamber members would like this year and designed the schedule based on it.
"We hope to grow it this year," Brimhall said.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. at The Center at Bishop Park. Classes will be from 8 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Lunch will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Rutledge will speak during lunch starting around 12:30 p.m.
There will be four classrooms offering four classes each during the day. The rooms are sales and marketing, sponsored by US Bank, business tools, sponsored by EGP, Mind Your Business, sponsored by Simmons Bank, and safety first, sponsored by First Electric Cooperative.
Each session will last 50 minutes.
Last year, Brimhall said the Chamber was able to get good feedback to help them tweak it to make it even better this year. Attendees have told her they were able to take what they learned back to their businesses.
"We want all the Chamber members and future Chamber members to succeed in business," Brimhall said.
The conference is presented by First Security Bank.
Registration is $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members. Lunch only is $20.
To register, stop by the Chamber, call 501-847-4702 or visit www.bryantchamber.com.
"We believe it provides a great education day at a low cost that will benefit them and their business," Brimhall said.