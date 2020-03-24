In order to support local restaurants, the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce and the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce are promoting the Great American Takeout.
"Please make plans on Tuesday to support at least one of your local restaurants and its staff," a Facebook post for the event read.
Bryant Chamber President and CEO Jason Brown said the Great American Takeout is a national push to encourage people to get food from local restaurants.
"It supports our restaurants. It supports our city. It supports our local citizens," he said.
The Chambers are encouraging people to pick at least one meal — breakfast, lunch or dinner — to order takeout from a local business. The Bryant Chamber is also suggesting a generous tip, if possible.
To reassure those who may be concerned with the risk of coronavirus, the Bryant Chamber put out a frequently asked questions infographic on its Facebook page and plans to send it out to its members. The graphic is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"CDC, FDA and USDA are not aware of any reports at this time that suggest COVID-19 (coronavirus) can be transmitted by food or food packaging," it reads.
According to the information, there are no risks of takeout or drive-through meals increasing illness.
The graphic also answers the question — "What happens in your body if you ingest coronavirus through food?"
It answers that food goes through the stomach, which is full of acid. Plus, "there is no evidence the virus causing COVID-19 can start infecting through the gastrointestinal tract."
Brown does not simply want people to eat takeout today. He encourages the community to patronize local restaurants whenever possible to support them during this time.
He emphasizes people should still follow all CDC recommendations and practice both hand washing and social distancing.
Brown said there are many businesses other than restaurants that are offering curbside and delivery options for those who want their products. He said Candles and Creams, in Bryant, is a good example. Customers can call to say what they want and the items will be brought curbside to the customer's vehicle.
The Bryant Chamber is working on an ever-expanding list of both Chamber members and nonmembers offering other options to accommodate for the virus in one central location. Brown said any business wanting to add their information to the list can email info@bryantchamber.com. The list is available at www.bryantchamber.com/community-resources/.
The Benton Chamber also is publishing information on its website, www.bentonchamber.com, from its members about how they are continuing to serve the community.
"We want everyone to be safe and support their local businesses as much as they can," Brown said.