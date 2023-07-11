Charlie Daniels, 83, former State Auditor, Secretary of State and Commissioner of State Lands for Arkansas passed away on Sunday after a brief illness, according to Roby Brock of TalkBusiness.net. Daniels, a Democrat, also served on his local school board and in the administration for Governor David Pryor and Bill Clinton. Daniels was born on December 7, 1939, exactly two years before the attacks on Pearl Harbor. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Daniels grew up in Union County, joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school and spent four years in active duty, followed by fifteen years in the Air Force Reserves.
featured
Charlie Daniels, former Secretary of State, Auditor, dead at 83
- Destin Davis
-
- Updated
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Charlie Daniels, former Secretary of State, Auditor, dead at 83
- 10U Black Sox take title again, look to repeat WS win
- 2 Hornets net All-State honors
- Madison earns promotion to AA
- The Young Players launch a new season
- All-In Tennis comes to Mills Park July 15
- Verstappen takes 6th straight F1 win at British GP as Norris, Hamilton in epic fight for 2nd
- An already full-tilt movie franchise turns it up a notch in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning'
Most Popular
Articles
- Wimberly making mark, carries on Miner tradition
- World Series Bound: 12U Black Sox sweep way through state
- Benton Schools hire Dupuy as new assistant superintendent
- Local quilters impact veterans' lives through Quilts of Valor chapters
- 10U Black Sox take title again, look to repeat WS win
- Jeannie Otts named Saline Memorial’s 2023 Mercy Award winner
- Charlie Daniels, former Secretary of State, Auditor, dead at 83
- The Young Players launch a new season
- Britney Spears says Wembanyama's security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
- Saline River management plan topic of public meeting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.