Charlie Daniels, 83, former State Auditor, Secretary of State and Commissioner of State Lands for Arkansas passed away on Sunday after a brief illness, according to Roby Brock of TalkBusiness.net. Daniels, a Democrat, also served on his local school board and in the administration for Governor David Pryor and Bill Clinton. Daniels was born on December 7, 1939, exactly two years before the attacks on Pearl Harbor. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Daniels grew up in Union County, joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school and spent four years in active duty, followed by fifteen years in the Air Force Reserves. 

