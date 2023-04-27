Child Abuse Awareness Rally set for Friday at Saline Co. Courthouse

 Destin Davis / The Saline Courier

BENTON – The Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center will hold its annual Child Abuse Awareness Rally at 11:30 a.m. on Friday on the Saline County Courthouse lawn.

