BENTON – Benton School Board President Paul Childress recently announced he will be a Republican candidate for State Representative District 83 seat in 2024.
featured
Childress announces candidacy for State Representative seat
- Special to The Saline Courier
-
-
Latest News
- County Judge says he wants to move, not ban, books
- Childress announces candidacy for State Representative seat
- Benton Police: Little Rock man arrested on charges of animal cruelty
- Evans named new Lady Miner coach
- County attorney says there’s legal precedent for county judge to hire, fire library staff
- Bryant alum returns, becomes head Hornet
- Crissy’s Pub Style burger is headed to the “Super Bowl of competitive cooking”
- 3 Lady Miners make All-State
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryant alum returns, becomes head Hornet
- Herb’s Barber Shop awards two more scholarships
- County attorney says there’s legal precedent for county judge to hire, fire library staff
- Crissy’s Pub Style burger is headed to the “Super Bowl of competitive cooking”
- Benton Police: Little Rock man arrested on charges of animal cruelty
- 3 Lady Miners make All-State
- Battle over books resumes as residents and JP raise legal concerns at QC
- Groudbreaking for Ralph Buche Community Center renovations scheduled for Thursday
- Evans named new Lady Miner coach
- Hogs expected to match 1992 on draft night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.