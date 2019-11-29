Local nonprofit organizations are pulling out their best chili and soup recipes for the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce's Chili and Soup Cook Off, noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at The Center at Bishop Park.
All chili teams for the event will be local 501C3 nonprofit organizations.
"This event is to support nonprofit Chamber members to be able to give back to them," Special Events Coordinator Anna Brimhall said.
She and President and CEO Jason Brown wanted a way for business owners to be able to make a donation that could be a tax write-off and benefit the nonprofits that are part of the Chamber.
Each nonprofit will get a table where they will give samples of their chili or soup. They will also have information on their organization and any upcoming events.
Each organization will get two to three minutes to talk about what they are and what they do.
"My whole goal is to be able to showcase what they do," Brimhall said.
There will be no cost for nonprofits to join the cook off. Brimhall expects to have 15 to 20 nonprofits take part.
Attendees will pay either $12 in advance or $15 at the door to get ticket that includes chili and soup, a drink and one vote.
They will sample the chilis and soups and can put their ticket in the nonprofit of their choosing's canister to vote.
The Chamber will also be selling additional vote tickets that will be a different color than admission tickets for $5 each. Those votes will also be tallied toward the winner.
The winner of the competition will get the proceeds from admission. Each nonprofit will get to keep proceeds from the second color tickets that are put in their canisters.
The Chamber will provide sample cups, silverware, drinks, crackers, cheese and chips.
Teams need to bring one to two crockpots of their soup or chili. If they bring two, both must have the same soup or chili. They also need a ladle. They will be given tables to use and access to a plug-in.
Nonprofits wishing to enter the cook off can call the Chamber at 501-847-4702 or email info@bryantchamber.com.
To purchase tickets in advance, call, stop by the Chamber or visit www.bryantchamber.com.
Brimhall said it is important for the community to give back to the nonprofits that work to make it better.
"I know how much time and devotion nonprofits give back to the community," she said."They constantly give back. This is one event where people in the community can give back to them."