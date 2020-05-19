Bryant High School Head Choral Director Tanner Oglesby has been named 2019-20 Bryant Teacher of the Year.
Through his short tenure Oglesby has grown the choir program by over 20 percent, recruiting and developing members which represent the diversity of the student body. A record number of students made All-Region and All-State honor choirs. Fourteen made National Honor Choirs. BHS ensembles and choirs earned consistent superior ratings at choral performance assessments and several Best in Class state titles.
Oglesby is a great example of Capturing Kids’ Hearts, a news release said.
Before teaching music and vocals, he first teaches students that they have value. He truly cares for them, with special focus on those needing extra help. He has collected and paid for items out of pocket to assist students with food and personal items. He maintains a great rapport with his students, while leading with authority and a strong work ethic. Building these connections beyond the classroom is what he credits as the reason for a successful choral program.
Oglesby believes students learn best when a lesson has meaning and is relevant to what they are experiencing. He designs lessons that leave students with a natural desire to explore further and inspires them to see the world from a different perspective. He provides opportunities for students to learn outside the classroom through public performances, partnerships with professional organizations, competitions and service projects.
He has not only impacted the lives of students, but teachers’ lives through the Bryant OneTeam choir; parent lives through development of a parent support organization for the choir; and community lives by conducting the Saline Symphony Orchestra. He is passionate about promoting the arts: vocal, music, and performance.
His theme for the past year was #Limitless, which was made real to students not only by his words but by his actions. He truly leads by example by holding himself to a very high standard and expecting the same from his students.
The district is fortunate to have Oglesby as part of our Bryant OneTeam and to recognize him as Bryant’s Teacher of the Year, the release said.
Oglesby will represent Bryant Public Schools in the 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year program.