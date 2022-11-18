The holiday season is here and that means it’s time for Christmas at the River Center. Benton Parks and Recreation will be hosting their annual Run, Run Rudolph 5K and Fun Run and Santa in the Park events on Dec. 3.
Christmas at the River Center
