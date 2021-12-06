Benton’s Annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for today and it has been organized by the Downtown Benton Partnership.
The theme for this year’s parade is “A Hallmark Christmas.”
The start time for the parade is at 6 p.m. and the line-up time for participants is listed as any time prior to 5:30 p.m., although the earlier the better. Local officers will be there to direct traffic.
Along with the parade, Saline County Judge Jeff Arey and staff invite the community to join them at 6 p.m. today for the official lighting of the Saline County Courthouse.
The lighting will take place during the Downtown Benton, Inc. Christmas Parade. There will be a special guest in charge of the lighting, so individuals are encouraged to take part. Right after the parade, Santa Claus will make his appearance at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn.
Individuals are encouraged to bring their family to have pictures made and enjoy the cookies and cocoa – all free of charge.