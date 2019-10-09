Local churches and groups will be coming together for Apostles Build to build a new home for Habitat for Humanity of Saline County.
This year's Apostles Build will start Saturday and continue Oct. 14-18.
"Apostles Build is when Habitat partners with local churches to build a new home," said Habitat Director Stephanie Griffin. "Churches have the option to give financially and spend time volunteering."
Each year, the churches fund about half the cost of the house build. Donors and sponsors help fill the gap.
Griffin sees Apostles Build as a great way for churches to complete missions at home. Griffin said the children who live in Habitat homes go to school with the children in the community.
This year's Apostles Build family will be the Ramos family. Griffin explained this home is not given to the family. They will put in sweat equity hours and have a zero percent interest loan for the cost of the house they will have to pay. Habitat's mission is to provide decent, affordable housing to those who could not get it otherwise.
The loan repayments made by all Habitat homeowners help to fund future builds.
Griffin said volunteers don't have to be a member of any church to take part in Apostles Build. They can just show up at 7 Jefferson St. in Benton on any build day. Builds typically begin around 8 a.m. and go until 2 p.m., depending on weather.
They don't have to stay the whole time or even need to know anything about building. Habitat's regular volunteers, known as the Tuesday Crew, will be leading the build. They will show the volunteers what to do and supervise the work.
"No experience necessary. Just a willing heart and some time," Griffin said.
Habitat has a few key builds that occur every year. Griffin said as a Christian organization, Apostles Build is very important. That build typically has the most volunteers for the week of any build.
Griffin sees Apostles Build as a chance for those who have never worked on a Habitat house to give it a try. If they like it, they may want to work with the Tuesday Crew more often.
The churches signed up to volunteer during the build are Fellowship Bible Church in Benton, First Baptist Church Benton, Sardis United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church in Benton, First United Methodist Church in Bryant plus Resource Management Service.
Breakfasts and lunches for the build will be provided by Thrivent Financial, Benton Council Member Evelyn Reed, First Baptist Church of Benton, homeowner Heather Ramos, St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Simmons Bank, Sardis United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church Benton, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and First United Methodist Bryant.
For anyone interested in getting more involved with Habitat, there will be an interest meeting in Selph Hall at First Baptist Church Benton from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meal will be catered by Riverside Grocery and Catering.
Griffin asks those who plan to attend to RSVP so she can have a head count for the meal by calling the office at 501-315-5434 or emailing stephanie@habitatsalinecountyar.org.
There will be an applicant meeting for those interested in becoming Habitat homeowners at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Herzfeld Library in Benton.
Griffin encourages the community to get involved with the organization.