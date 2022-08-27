As a result of the resignation of City Council Member Brenda Miller, the Bryant City Council plans to consider a nomination to replace her at its upcoming meeting Tuesday.
“I have been honored to serve Ward 4 since 2010,” Miller said during a recent special council meeting where she read her resignation.
She recommended the council appoint Jack Mosley, who had filed for the seat in the next election, to fill her seat for the rest of her term.
Mayor Allen Scott also plans to read a proclamation in honor of the Bryant Black Sox 9U for winning the 2022 Cal Ripkin World Series.
Animal Control has two items on the council’s agenda.
The first is a resolution supporting the creation of a Saline County Animal Shelter Cooperative. This allows the mayor to negotiate on behalf of the city and apply for grants.
The cooperative proposal said the city was already looking at building a new shelter and has property that has been identified as "an excellent location for a larger shelter with room for future growth, community engagement, access to trail systems, with high visibility which will provide opportunities for local adoption and less euthanasia."
Members of the cooperative would be charged annually based on population instead of by animal. It would make budgeting easier.
The city has offered to own, maintain and operate the shelter.
The proposal suggests using funds from the American Rescue Plan. Other funding would be from impact and annual fees charged to members, along with fees, donations and fines.
The potential partners are the Saline County Quorum Court, Bryant, Benton, Alexander, Bauxite, Shannon Hills, Haskell, Hot Springs Village, Pulaski County and Grand County.
The animal shelter also plans to request approval to order a 2023 Ford Expedition to replace the department head's current vehicle on lease from Enterprise. The lease ends in May 2023.
The finance department will present the finance report and budget adjustments for approval. The council will also hear the annual audited finance report for 2021. It will be presented by the auditors.
Bryant Planning will present a rezoning for Bivens Loop to go from R-M to PUD. The planning commission held a public hearing on the rezoning and is recommending approval.
City Attorney Ashley Clancey will present a proposal to add Alan King as administrator for the multipurpose improvement district no. 72 Stonehill Project. The two commissioners are resigning and no property owners are interested in serving.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Boswell Municipal Complex, 210 SW 3rd St. Meetings are open to the public.
The meeting can be streamed through the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.