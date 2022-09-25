The Benton City Council is scheduled to have its regular monthly meeting this upcoming at 5:30 p.m. Monday from City Hall, 114 S. East St.
The council will consider an ordinance that would establish designated areas in the city as “dismount zones” for bicycles, skateboards, motorized bicycles and other forms of similar transportation.
The ordinance was initially approved by the Community Services Committee at this month’s meeting. Now it heads to the council for final approval.
“We’ve received increasing complaints about bicyclists and skateboarders on the sidewalks, particularly in the sidewalk area in our Downtown events but also too in our residential areas,” said Director of Community Development John Parton at the committee meeting.
The ordinance would also prohibit the riding of bicycles, scooters, motorized bicycles, skateboards and “similar forms” of transportation on sidewalks in designated areas of the city, particularly Downtown Benton and areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.
The council will also hear the second reading of an ordinance that would amend Benton Utilities' customer service rules, regulations, and fees and create a developmental impact fee. The first reading of this ordinance was at last month’s city council meeting.
The new utility service connection fee for residential customers would be changed from $200 to fees based on the actual costs for Benton Utilities, “based on current market pricing and availability and must be paid before installation,” according to the ordinance.
There would also be a new utility service connection fee for commercial and industrial customers. Currently, the fee is $4 per square foot and it would also be changed to fees based on Benton Utilities' actual costs, based on current market pricing and availability.
Sewer connections created by new development that would be located in an area served by the Thomas Pasture Pump station would be required to pay a $500 fee that would be collected as a condition to the installation of the water meter serving the property.
The developmental impact fee would apply to customers adding a connection to be serviced by the Thomas Pasture Pump Station, that fee would be $500.
Other business:
•An ordinance restricting the right of way for canvassers and solicitors to certain Benton streets and roadways.
•A resolution for approving a contract for improvements to the Benton Utilities water treatment plant.
•A resolution authorizing amending the 2022 budget to increase the revenue in police federal treasury fund for the acceptance of funds from the sale of surplus property.
•An ordinance annexing certain territory into the corporate limits of Benton.
•A resolution to condemn the structure located at 814 Denver St.
•An ordinance accepting the public streets, utilities and storm drainage for maintenance within phase 2 within the Woodlands Subdivision.
•A resolution accepting the lowest acceptable bid for Carpenter Street sidewalk project.
•A resolution accepting the lowest acceptable bid for Smithers Drive sidewalk project.
•An ordinance waiving competitive bidding and authorizing Benton Utilities to purchase a 2024 Mack Granite 84 tri-axle pump truck.
•An ordinance rezoning certain land in Benton from agricultural to multi-family.
•An ordinance rezoning 1504 W. South St. in Benton from general commercial to service commercial.
Meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged, they are also live-streamed from the city's official Facebook page.