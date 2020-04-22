In an effort to relieve some of the stress and boredom caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Bryant is organizing a dance party people can take part in from their own homes at 7 p.m. Thursday.
It will be hosted on DJ Doug Kramer's Facebook page where he will be providing the music.
Bryant Council members RJ Hawk and Brenda Miller are organizing the event.
"It is a fun opportunity to get kids out, act a little goofy and have a dance party in the front yard," Hawk said.
Miller got the idea from her neighbor, Ashley O'Roark, who found a video of a neighborhood in Utah that held neighborhood dance party.
They decided to try it in their Rodeo neighborhood. They held a dance party where Miller's grandson drove along the street playing "YMCA" and "Can't Stop This Feeling." Miller called it sort of a flash mob.
"The little kids had so much fun being outside and dancing," Miller said.
She believes the dance party is a way to connect the community while still practicing social distancing.
After her neighborhood's trial run, Miller contacted Hawk, who works for 103.7 The Buzz, about finding a disc jockey. He reached out to Kramer, who works for 106.7 The Ride. Kramer has been holding lunch time dance parties through his personal Facebook page, which is also the page for this party.
Hawk said he expects Kramer to play clean, family friendly fun music "from 'Baby Shark' to Bruno Mars."
She also asked for Hawk's help taking the idea city-wide.
Participants are encouraged to dance in their driveways and front yards.
Hawk said the city wanted to get involved with putting the event on because they understand people are under stress and this is something fun.
Miller said it is a way to give people something to look forward to.
The party will last around 30 minutes. The link to Kramer's Facebook page is in the description of the party's Facebook event.
Miller said the dance party is not only for Bryant residents. She welcomes anyone no matter where they live to take part.
Hawk said there is a chance it might rain. If it does, he said people can still have the dance party, but just move it inside.
He encourages participants to take videos of their dance party and post it to social media with the hash tag #BryantDanceParty.
"Lets have some fun Thursday night," Hawk said.